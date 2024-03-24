Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on AFMD
Affimed Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Affimed by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Affimed
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.