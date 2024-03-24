Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

AFMD opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Affimed by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

