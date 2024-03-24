Aion Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $366.11 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00109323 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00038536 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017482 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

