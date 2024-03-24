Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Trading Down 0.5 %

AC opened at C$18.83 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.41.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9504132 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.