Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APD. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.29.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $236.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.11 and its 200-day moving average is $265.17. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.