Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

