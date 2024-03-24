Alliance Global Partners Trims Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Target Price to $20.00

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Down 2.9 %

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, CEO George Magrath bought 25,000 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 1,200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

