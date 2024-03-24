Alliance Global Partners Trims Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Target Price to $20.00

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.36.
In other Ocuphire Pharma news, CEO George Magrath bought 25,000 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.
