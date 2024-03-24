Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $276.17 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.92.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

