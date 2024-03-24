Allred Capital Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $98.00.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

