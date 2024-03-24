Allred Capital Management LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $977.90 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $478.77 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $894.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $756.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

