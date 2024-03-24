Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 149.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after buying an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $128.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $129.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

