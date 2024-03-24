Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.