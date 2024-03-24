Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,252,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.28 and a one year high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

