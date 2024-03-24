Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $151.77. 19,252,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

