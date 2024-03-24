Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphatec

Alphatec Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In related news, Director Evan Bakst purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Quentin S. Blackford bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,522.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Bakst bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,069 shares of company stock worth $3,528,245. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 418,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 10.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,587,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 151,249 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Alphatec by 276.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 77.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.