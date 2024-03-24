American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after buying an additional 2,672,793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,800,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,867,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

