American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,948. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

