American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE AXP traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $225.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average of $179.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

