American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.92.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.7 %

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.