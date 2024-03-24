American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AIG traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $76.38. 2,914,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

