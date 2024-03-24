Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE AMPE opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

