Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target at $250.33

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

PODD stock opened at $164.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

