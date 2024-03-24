Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Price Target at $82.53

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.94.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

