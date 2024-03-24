Analyzing Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -10.73% -30.58% -6.30% Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.35, meaning that its share price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tokyo Electron 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SkyWater Technology and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.36%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Tokyo Electron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $286.68 million 1.62 -$30.76 million ($0.67) -14.66 Tokyo Electron $16.35 billion 7.52 $3.53 billion N/A N/A

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats SkyWater Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

