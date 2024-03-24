Andrew Webb Buys 10,000 Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Stock

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Webb bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £30,200 ($38,446.85).

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 321.50 ($4.09) on Friday. Kenmare Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 291 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of £286.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.12, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 310.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 368.37.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,882.35%.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Read More

