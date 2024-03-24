Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

BUD opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

