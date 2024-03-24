ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

ANSS stock opened at $349.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

