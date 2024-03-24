Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $596.38

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 40.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $596.38 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00082362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

