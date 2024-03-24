Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2,330.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $43,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $79,896,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 138.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after buying an additional 747,666 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. 2,428,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

