Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

