Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

MA opened at $481.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $346.31 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $449.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

