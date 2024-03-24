Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $9.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VIG opened at $181.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

