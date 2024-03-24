Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,403,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after buying an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,543,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $102,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

