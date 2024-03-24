Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 31,463 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,463 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Bionano Genomics worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

