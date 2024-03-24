Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 630 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DE opened at $398.86 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.