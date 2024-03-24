Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 638 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,839,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $291,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

