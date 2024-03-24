Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 94 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $268.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.67 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Bank of America lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

