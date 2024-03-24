Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $358.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $365.52. The firm has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

