Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 108 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The company has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

