Argus Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $950.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $850.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $942.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $743.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.46. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $258.50 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.