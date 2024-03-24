Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.06.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ANET opened at $306.42 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,084 shares of company stock valued at $66,443,191. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

