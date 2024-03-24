Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,973,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $6,070,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,973,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,084 shares of company stock valued at $66,443,191. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

ANET stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,342. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.