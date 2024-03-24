Ark (ARK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.25 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Ark has a market cap of $193.12 million and $10.25 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001959 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001912 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001330 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,712,834 coins and its circulating supply is 179,712,718 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

