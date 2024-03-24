Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

