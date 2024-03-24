ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings data on Monday, March 25th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

