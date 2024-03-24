ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 326.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $10.83 on Friday, hitting $979.96. 692,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $908.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.31. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.