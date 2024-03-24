Assura (LON:AGR) Lowered to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) to an add rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 48 ($0.61) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.67) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 52 ($0.66).

Assura Price Performance

Assura Dividend Announcement

AGR opened at GBX 42 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 53 ($0.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Assura’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

