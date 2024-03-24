Assura (LON:AGR) Lowered to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) to an add rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 48 ($0.61) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.67) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 52 ($0.66).
Assura Price Performance
Assura Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Assura’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.
About Assura
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
