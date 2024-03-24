Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Upgraded by Northland Securities to “Outperform”

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATMU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

