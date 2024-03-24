Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 195,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $51.91.

