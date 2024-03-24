Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 475 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 2.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.