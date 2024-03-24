Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 475 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 2.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,730,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.