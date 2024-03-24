Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $36 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $35,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,248. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.